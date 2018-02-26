The Reset: Girls basketball ends, spring sports begin

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood Girls Basketball Regionals Head coach Jazmine Powers talks with Hannah Barber (23) during a 6A AHSAA semifinal regional match against Brewer on February 16, 2018 at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville. The Patriots won in double overtime 63-62 to advance in the tournament.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood High School girls basketball team's quest to repeat as Class 6A state champions fell short last week. The Lady Patriots finished second in the 6A, Area 10 tournament three weeks ago after beating Shades Valley and falling to Ramsay in the title game. Then, the Lady Patriots won their sub-regional game over Southside-Gadsden on Feb. 12.

At the Northeast Regional tournament, the Lady Patriots pulled off an overtime thriller over Brewer, 63-62, but their season came to a close after a 73-49 loss to Ramsay last Tuesday. Despite the loss, the Lady Patriots left an impactful legacy at Homewood High.

BASEBALL

The Homewood High School baseball team began its season last week, and started the spring with a 3-2 overall record. On Monday, the Patriots split a pair of games, notching a 3-1 win over Stanhope Elmore and a 7-3 loss to Oak Mountain. The Patriots defeated Chelsea, 6-4 on Wednesday. They picked up another win on Thursday, defeating Heritage Christian 18-0.

On Saturday, Homewood played only one of two scheduled games due to impending rain, as the Patriots fell to Mountain Brook, 8-1.

This week, the Patriots play at Vestavia Hills on Tuesday, at Helena on Thursday, and a doubleheader at McAdory on Saturday against Tuscaloosa County and McAdory.

SOFTBALL

The Homewood High School softball team is off to a 2-0 start, as the Patriots picked up an 8-2 victory over John Carroll on Tuesday and a 9-6 win over Mountain Brook on Thursday. This week, Homewood plays at Pleasant Grove on Tuesday and hosts Pelham on Thursday.

SOCCER

The Homewood High School boys soccer team has won its first three games of the season. The Patriots have posted a pair of shutouts over Spain Park (2-0) and Oak Mountain (3-0), and beat Huntsville 7-3.

This week, the boys are at John Carroll on Tuesday and at Helena on Thursday.

The girls team is 4-1-1 to start its season. The Lady Patriots have notched victories over Mountain Brook, Fairhope, Albertville, and Thompson.

This week, the Lady Patriots are at John Carroll on Tuesday, host Hoover on Wednesday and play at home against McGill-Toolen on Friday and Saturday.

** Spring sports are underway, and further updates on additional teams will be provided as the seasons progress. Feel free to pass along any noteworthy updates.

