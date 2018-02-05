The Reset: Basketball finishes regular season, indoor wins state

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood competes in the AHSAA 6A Indoor Track and Field State Championship on February 3, 2018 at the Crossplex.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood High School basketball teams began the final week of the regular season with senior night on Monday, Jan. 29, as the Patriots played host to Bibb County.

The Lady Patriots honored seven seniors, Hannah Barber, Tori Webb, Lia Roberson, Kalia Cunningham, Kayla Mikula, Kassidy Crawford and Alexia Hood, as they beat Bibb County, 85-38. Barber scored 29 points, Crawford scored 16, Hood added 11, and Cunningham chipped in 10 points and nine assists in the winning effort.

Roberson has been out all season with a torn left ACL, but she entered the game briefly and knocked down consecutive 3-pointers from the corner. Read her story here.

The boys team honored John Andrew Dill, Jack Goldasich, Isaiah Rouse and Will Simmons as well, as the Patriots beat Bibb County, 52-37.

The Patriots capped off the regular season on Friday, Feb. 2 at McAdory. The girls picked up a 61-47 win behind 18 points, six boards and six assists from Barber, while Crawford scored 15 points. The boys won 69-57, as Logan Padgett posted a line of 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Simmons scored 18 points as well.

The Class 6A, Area 10 girls tournament will be at Ramsay, after the Rams won a coin toss with Homewood. The Lady Patriots (22-8) will face Shades Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m., with the championship game set for Thursday, Feb. 8 at 6 p.m.

The boys tournament will be at Parker, and Homewood (14-14) plays Shades Valley Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m., with the title game at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood High School indoor track and field teams swept the Class 6A boys and girls state titles for the first time in school history, at the AHSAA State Indoor Track and Field Championships over the weekend. Click here for a full recap.

