The Reset: Lady Patriots cap off area play with big wins

BASKETBALL

The Homewood High School basketball teams hosted Parker on Tuesday night for a set of Class 6A, Area 10 matchups. The Lady Patriots dominated and ran to a 76-32 win. Zoe Watts led the way with 17 points. Kassidy Crawford added 13 points and Kayla Mikula scored 12. Kalia Cunningham posted a big night, with 11 points and 13 assists, while Hannah Barber had eight points and eight assists.

The boys team fell in a slow-paced, grinding game, 33-27.

On Friday, the girls pulled off a critical victory over Shades Valley, 55-51. Crawford once again scored in double figures, dropping in 15 points and five rebounds. Barber added nine points. The win gave the Patriots a 5-1 mark in area play and put them in a tie with Ramsay for the top spot. A coin flip will be held to determine which school will host the area tournament.

The boys team did not have the same fortune on Friday, falling to Shades Valley, 43-40. The Patriots dropped to 12-14 overall and finished 2-4 in area play. Parker won Area 10 on the boys side and will host the area tournament.

This week, the Patriots conclude the regular season by hosting Bibb County on Monday and traveling to McAdory on Friday.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood High School indoor track and field teams finished off the regular season with a tremendous showing at the Last Chance Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex over the weekend. The girls finished second, only 10 points behind Hoover and the boys finished third behind Hoover and Smiths Station. Both teams were the top Class 6A teams.

Jasmine Griffin: first place 60-meter hurdles (school record and 13th nationally), second place 60m (12th nationally), third place 400m.

Will Stone: first place 3,200m (school record and third nationally).

Lainey Phelps: first place 3,200m (10th nationally).

Aiya Finch: second place long jump, fourth place triple jump.

Josh Thomas: second place triple jump (20th nationally), sixth place high jump.

Christian Hill: third place long jump, seventh place triple jump.

Stephon May: fourth place high jump, sixth place long jump.

Eli Brooks: fourth place pole vault.

Alex Brooks: fifth place pole vault.

Jaden Alexander fifth place long jump.

Girls 4x200m: third place (Griffin, Makiyah Sills, Hill, Briana Rapley; 35th nationally).

