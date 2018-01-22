The Reset: Basketball teams pick up critical wins

× Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Kassidy Crawford (24) takes a 3-point shot during a game between Homewood and Ramsay on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018, at Ramsay High School in Birmingham.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood High School basketball teams were affected by the winter weather early in the week, but managed to get in a couple of Class 6A, Area 10 games in the latter portion of the week.

Both teams picked up critical wins over Shades Valley and Ramsay to improve their standing in the area.

On Thursday, the boys team picked up a 58-52 win over Shades Valley. The Patriots followed that up on Friday night with a 54-52 victory over Ramsay. Logan Padgett scored 21 points and ripped down 16 rebounds to notch a double-double. Tre Roberson added nine points, as the Patriots improved their record to 12-12 overall and 2-2 in the area.

The girls team put forth a similar effort, as it picked up a tight 51-50 win over Shades Valley on Thursday. In that game, Kayla Mikula registered a double-double, with 11 points and 16 rebounds. Hannah Barber added 15 points.

The Lady Patriots avenged a loss to Ramsay with a 56-51 win on Friday night. Barber paced the team with 17 points, followed by Kalia Cunningham’s 14 points and 10 points from Kassidy Crawford. Homewood is now 18-8 overall and 3-1 in area play.

This week, Homewood hosts Parker on Tuesday and Shades Valley on Friday.

What did we miss? What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.