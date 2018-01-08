The Reset: Wannemuehler goes over 1,000 points

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Athletics John Carroll's Josie Wannemuehler shown with athletic director Ronald Steele, left, and coach Destiny Frazier, right.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood High School girls basketball team began its week with a 70-55 win over Midfield on Thursday night. Hannah Barber led the charge with 21 points and seven assists in the contest. Kalia Cunningham also made an impact from the guard spot, with 12 points and eight rebounds. Alexia Hood added 11 points.

Also on Thursday, the boys team was defeated by Oxford, 58-42.

On Friday, the girls team suffered a 66-56 setback to Spain Park. The Lady Patriots' record is now 15-7 on the year.

The boys team had better luck on Friday, taking down Spain Park 40-39 in overtime on a game-winning basket from Larkin Williams. Logan Padgett posted a double-double with 26 points and 12 rebounds.

This week, the Patriots begin Class 6A, Area 10 play with tough road games at Parker on Tuesday and at Ramsay on Friday.

INDOOR TRACK AND FIELD

The Homewood High School indoor track and field teams were at the Ice Breaker Invitational at the Birmingham CrossPlex over the weekend. The event featured 60 Class 6A-7A schools participating. Both the boys and girls performed well coming out of the break. The girls finished third behind 7A schools Hoover and McGill-Toolen. The boys were fourth overall behind Hoover, Vestavia Hills, and a half point behind 6A rival Opelika. The following athletes placed in the top eight in their events and scored points for the team.

Jasmine Griffin (first in 60 meters, second 60 hurdles)

Will Stone (first in 3,200 with a meet record of 9:32.49, second in 1600m)

Patrick McMahon (second in shot put with a new school record of 48-9.75)

Lainey Phelps (second in 800, sixth in 1600)

Josh Thomas (third in triple jump)- Aiya Finch (third in long jump)

Alex Brooks (fourth in pole vault with a new school record of 10-06)

Christian Hill (sixth in triple jump, eighth in long jump)

Stephon May (sixth in high jump)- Jaden Alexander (sixth in long jump)

Girls 4x200-meter relay finished fourth (Jasmine Griffin, Jakaria Byrd, Christian Hill, Brianna Rapley)

Girls 4x800-meter relay finished seventh (Hanna Brook Gibbons, Laura Kemper, Adah Allen, Edie Smith)

NOTABLE

John Carroll Catholic High School basketball player Josie Wannemuehler has now scored over 1,000 points in her high school career.

