The Reset: Basketball teams play in holiday tournaments

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood VS SPHS Boys Basketball Tre Roberson (0) moves down the court during a game between Spain Park and Homewood on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at Homewood High School in Homewood.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. For previous weekly updates, click here.

BASKETBALL

Over the holiday break, the Homewood High School boys basketball team played in a pair of tournaments and exited with a 9-9 overall record for the season.

The Patriots boys participated in the Steel City Invitational Dec. 20-22 at Samford University. They narrowly lost their first game of the tournament, a 44-41 defeat to Eufaula. They followed that up with a 56-52 victory over Pelham, but dropped a 55-46 decision to Cordova to wrap up their run in the tournament.

Homewood hosted the Metro Tournament last week, and won two of three. In the Patriots’ first game of the tournament, they fell to Woodlawn, 66-60. But they rebounded nicely to win their final two games of the home tournament. The Patriots dominated Bibb County, 75-22, the following day before notching another victory over Pelham, this one a 59-47 win.

The Lady Patriots stayed busy as well over the break, starting with a 64-43 win over Midfield on Dec. 18.

They participated in Hoover’s Big Orange Classic Dec. 21-23, and came away with a runner-up finish. In pool play, Homewood notched victories over Carver-Montgomery (66-36) and Lafayette (Mississippi) [45-41]. In the semifinals, the Lady Patriots dispatched Huffman 66-42, but fell to Hoover, 72-53, in the final.

Last week, the Lady Patriots traveled to Decatur for the Decatur Orthopaedic Clinic Classic. They started their run in the tournament with a 50-36 win over Madison Academy and followed that up with a 59-43 win over James Clemens the following day.

However, they fell to Austin, 50-48, in the semifinals and dropped a 53-48 decision to Madison Academy in the consolation game, as Homewood finished the calendar year with a 14-6 overall mark.

This week, the girls host Midfield while the boys host Oxford. On Friday, both teams travel to Spain Park.

