Swapping pigskin for pucks

Step aside, football.

For a small group of Homewood kids, chasing the puck is more important than the pigskin.

Though hockey doesn’t have the same fan following in Alabama as in many northern states, Pelham Civic Complex’s director of hockey, Erik Hudson, said warm outdoor temperatures and long drives to find a rink can’t stop the “hockey bug.”

“We call it the hockey bug, and I don’t think it matters where the ice is,” Hudson said.

Edgewood fourth-grader Cole Johnson brought his hockey love with him when his family moved from Indianapolis to Homewood three years ago. He said he continues to play because “it’s fun and different from other sports.”

Though the ice rink is no longer right down the street, Cole Johnson’s father, Cory Johnson, said making the drive to Pelham isn’t a problem.

“It’s tough getting home at 8:15 on a school night twice a week, or 8:30,” Cory Johnson said. “But it’s worth it. All the kids love it. They all come off sweaty and stinky, but they all love it.”

Homewood Middle eighth-grader Isabella Wood started out in the stands, watching her father and brothers play hockey. Her father, Morgan Wood, is from Toronto and jokes he was “a bad influence” in getting his children hooked on hockey. It’s a fast-paced game that can be played at any age, and Morgan Wood said he’s glad to see more girls lacing up their skates.

“Every time I get out on the ice, I feel like I want to skate for hours,” Isabella Wood said.

Playing hockey requires a lot of time on the ice. Homewood fifth-grade student Gage Ianniello started playing hockey about four years ago, inspired by his father. He’s now at the Pelham Civic Complex about four days a week, sometimes including weekend travel games, but he said he loves playing the game with his friends.

“I never thought I would be a hockey parent, being from the South, but I wouldn’t change it,” said Ianniello’s mother, Jessica McDade. “It’s a great place to be.”

That time commitment is just the nature of the sport, Hudson said. “It’s different than every other sport, in my opinion, because you do spend a lot of time at the rink. It takes a lot of time to adjust to the actual dynamics of the sport.”

Jay Taylor said he also didn’t expect to be a hockey parent before his son Brady Taylor, now a fourth-grader at Shades Cahaba Elementary, picked up the game three years ago. Brady Taylor started in the basic Learn to Play program and moved up to a travel team last year.

Brady Taylor said his favorite part of the game is “checking people,” a defensive maneuver to get the opponent separated from the puck. After nearby parents pointed out that his age group wasn’t allowed to do body checks yet, Brady Taylor amended his statement: “When I can get away with it.”

Two Homewood kids got started in hockey through chance encounters. Nicholas Foster, a seventh-grader at Spring Valley School, came to the Pelham ice rink for a birthday party and met a figure skater who taught him to skate backward. That was the start of five years enjoying the game and his teammates.

Meanwhile, Homewood High School sophomore Matt Sutton found an unexpected skating talent on a trip to Washington, D.C. He is now on a travel team and the HHS baseball team, and he spends anywhere between five and 16 hours on the ice each week.

“Just being around the organization all together is just amazing — the coaches, the people and playing with everybody is a lot of fun,” Matt Sutton said.

His father, Ben Sutton, who works for the Homewood Police Department, said one of his favorite parts of youth hockey is that children who play in the house league at the Pelham complex will always have an opportunity to play.

“No matter how good you are, you’re going to get better, and you’re going to play every game,” Ben Sutton said. “I knew nothing about hockey, you know, until my son started playing it. I enjoy the heck out of it now.”

Hudson said there are about 150 kids who play at Pelham from the 8 and under team up to 18-year-olds. He would like to see them keep enjoying the sport as they grow up.

“It’s kind of a special sport,” he said.