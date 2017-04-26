Postseason update: Baseball, softball, soccer ready for playoff action

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood Baseball VS Oxford 2017 Homewood baseball plays in an AHSAA first round playoff game against Oxford on Friday, April 21, 2017, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama.

Playoff action has begun at Homewood High School in regards to the spring sports offered at the school.

The Patriot baseball team took down Oxford in a three-game series last weekend, winning the deciding game 9-6 thanks to the heroics of Hunter Keim and Mike McClung. You can read about that game here.

This weekend, the Patriots have a tall task ahead of them, as they will travel to take on No. 3 Decatur in the second round. A doubleheader is set to begin on Friday at 4:30 p.m., with an if-necessary game at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Both soccer teams are also getting postseason play underway this week, as the boys will host Helena and the girls will travel to Chelsea.

The girls game is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday, while the boys will play Helena Saturday at 7 p.m.

By way of winning the Class 6A, Area 10 regular season title, the Lady Patriots softball team will host the area tournament, set to begin Wednesday, May 3. As the top seed, Homewood will face Ramsay at 2 p.m. in the opening round. The tournament runs through May 5, with the top two finishers qualifying for regionals.

The state tennis tournament finished up Tuesday, with the Lady Patriots coming home fourth, including a state championship in the No. 1 doubles bracket.

The track and field teams will be at Mountain Brook this weekend for sectionals, and both golf teams will compete in sectionals early next week.