Pats volleyball squad stresses unity this year

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Alejandra Loo, a junior, is a returning outside hitter for the Patriots.

While on-court performance is the ultimate measuring stick of new Homewood High School volleyball head coach Krimson White, success in that area starts elsewhere.

The summer leading up to the fall season was spent with as much emphasis on the Patriots gaining familiarity and comfort with each other in off-court settings as it was focusing on technique and playing together between the lines.

“That’s really where you grow, in terms of getting to know each other,” said White, referring to the team-bonding activities in the offseason. “Now that I can feel comfortable with you off the court, I most definitely am going to be comfortable next to you on the court.”

Any way to gain an edge in that department is welcomed, as White inherits a team with many new faces. Powerful hitter Venice Sanders graduated and Taylor Gurram chose to eschew the sport for her senior year, while four others chose to focus on basketball.

But that opens up opportunities for others to step up, and White is excited about what the players have shown leading up to the beginning of the season.

“We’re seeing some really good things,” she said.

With those opportunities and key losses, the Patriots will be relatively young, but balanced across the board. There are three players from each class on the 12-player roster, a dynamic that forces everyone to work together and not rely on any one person or position to carry the load.

“It actually works out to be a good thing that we don’t have a lot of seniors, because everyone needs to learn how to be responsible,” White said.

As far as the lineup goes, the Patriots will have Alejandra Loo and Gretchen Kellen battling for time on the outside. Loo, a junior, picked up plenty of experience during last season’s run to an area tournament championship and appearance in regionals. Kellen is a sophomore and was described by White as a “powerhouse outside hitter.”

“They push each other day in and day out on that outside,” White said.

Christina Wright and Kassidy Schnoer will be the team’s primary middles, and the three seniors, Michia Robinson, Sam Nichols and Erin Beasley will all get time on the back row. Robinson is versatile, and will play some on the right side as well.

On the opposite end of roster experience, Abby Wilson and Zoe Nelms are freshmen setters for the Patriots. Another freshman, Emma Johnson, is in line to be the team’s libero.

“She is a stud, so we are very excited about that,” White said.

Sophomore Luz Rosales-Perez can play middle or left back, and junior transfer Bailey Bodkin will look to make an impact as well after being a late addition to the roster.

On the surface, it’s hard to identify what will present itself as a major strength for Homewood, but White believes that the team will be balanced across the board “when it comes to hitting, passing and setting.”

If the summer is any indication, things are already going well, despite the Homewood program not having played an official game yet. Homewood’s Little Patriot volleyball camp drew over 100 kids in July.

Once the games begin, White expects her girls to put a quality product on the floor.

“I really want to give teachers, students, citizens of Homewood something to help them realize we’re here to play for you,” she said.