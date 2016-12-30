Patriots win on first day of Metro Tournament

The Metro Tournament, hosted by Homewood High School, got underway on Thursday, with eight varsity teams taking to the hardwood looking to advance to the semifinals.

Hillcrest knocked off McAdory to open the proceedings, followed by Huffman taking down Vestavia Hills, 44-37.

In the latter two games, Woodlawn defeated Bibb County, 52-43, and Homewood outlasted Hartselle, 53-50, in overtime. 

The tournament continues on Friday afternoon. Here is the schedule:

Consolation bracket

3:00 - Vestavia Hills vs. McAdory

4:30 - Bibb County vs. Hartselle

Semifinals

6:00 - Hillcrest vs. Huffman

7:30 - Woodlawn vs. Homewood

