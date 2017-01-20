Patriots notch crucial area sweep

× 1 of 15 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Logan Padgett (30) in a Class 6A, Area 10 game between Ramsay and Homewood on Friday, January 20, 2017, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 2 of 15 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Trey Jemison (55) in a Class 6A, Area 10 game between Ramsay and Homewood on Friday, January 20, 2017, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 3 of 15 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Action in a Class 6A, Area 10 game between Ramsay and Homewood on Friday, January 20, 2017, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 4 of 15 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Trey Jemison (55) in a Class 6A, Area 10 game between Ramsay and Homewood on Friday, January 20, 2017, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 5 of 15 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's CD Daniels (3) in a Class 6A, Area 10 game between Ramsay and Homewood on Friday, January 20, 2017, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 6 of 15 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Action in a Class 6A, Area 10 game between Ramsay and Homewood on Friday, January 20, 2017, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 7 of 15 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Jack Goldasich (22) in a Class 6A, Area 10 game between Ramsay and Homewood on Friday, January 20, 2017, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 8 of 15 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Zoe Watts (34) in a Class 6A, Area 10 game between Ramsay and Homewood on Friday, January 20, 2017, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 9 of 15 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Lia Roberson (3) in a Class 6A, Area 10 game between Ramsay and Homewood on Friday, January 20, 2017, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 10 of 15 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Kevin Tubbs in a Class 6A, Area 10 game between Ramsay and Homewood on Friday, January 20, 2017, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 11 of 15 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Action in a Class 6A, Area 10 game between Ramsay and Homewood on Friday, January 20, 2017, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 12 of 15 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Hannah Barber (23) in a Class 6A, Area 10 game between Ramsay and Homewood on Friday, January 20, 2017, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 13 of 15 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Ajah Wayne (14) in a Class 6A, Area 10 game between Ramsay and Homewood on Friday, January 20, 2017, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 14 of 15 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Hannah Barber (23) in a Class 6A, Area 10 game between Ramsay and Homewood on Friday, January 20, 2017, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 15 of 15 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Hannah Barber (23) in a Class 6A, Area 10 game between Ramsay and Homewood on Friday, January 20, 2017, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. Prev Next

It took until the final field goal of the game to seal the outcome.

Trey Jemison absorbed the contact and converted the basket along with the subsequent free throw with just 39.4 seconds remaining, as the Homewood High School boys basketball team defeated Ramsay, 57-55, on Friday night in a key Class 6A, Area 10 matchup.

The lead changed hands six times in the fourth quarter, as the teams exchanged critical plays down the stretch. Ramsay mounted a comeback from an eight-point deficit to deadlock the game at 46-all. Andrew Cleveland’s coast-to-coast layup gave the Patriots a lead, before the Patriots surrendered a 3-pointer on the other end.

Luke Touliatos converted an and-1 to give the Patriots the lead back, with the Rams retaking the edge once more in the final few minutes before Jemison’s critical late basket.

Homewood (13-9, 3-1) held the lead for the majority of the first half, but a 14-8 lead after a quarter quickly turned into a tie game after Ramsay’s 8-0 burst to start the second. The Patriots held a 22-18 lead at the break.

The Patriots had three players in double figures in the game, with Jemison leading the way with 16 points. Touliatos did not start the game, but finished with 15. Daniels scored 10, including a pair of 3s.

GIRLS EARN TOUGH VICTORY

Homewood’s girls team notched a critical area win as well, knocking off No. 2 Ramsay in a battle of top teams. The No. 3 Lady Patriots avenged a loss from a week prior, taking down the Lady Rams, 57-44.

The Lady Patriots (20-2, 3-1 area) held the lead for the majority of the contest, staving off late-quarter runs in the second and third quarters from the Lady Rams.

Homewood started off the second and third quarters with 6-1 and 10-1 runs, respectively, before Ramsay mounted charges of their own, including a 14-5 charge to end the third quarter, with Homewood’s lead just six at 40-34.

Kassidy Crawford and Hannah Barber jumpstarted the Homewood attack in the first quarter, each knocking down a 3-pointer to give the Lady Patriots a 15-12 lead.

Inserted into the lineup for Shelby Hardy -- who is sidelined with a minor ailment -- Lia Roberson stepped into the starting lineup and contributed 10 points for the Lady Patriots, including six second-half points.

“Ramsay’s a great team,” Homewood head coach Kevin Tubbs said. “We had to change our strategy a little bit and asked Lia to play a different spot. We were able to limit Ramsay’s easy baskets, something we didn’t do the first time we played them.”

Ajah Wayne led Homewood with 18 points on the night, followed by Hannah Barber’s 14 on four 3-point makes. Zoe Watts added seven points.

Homewood’s girls have run their home winning streak up to 35 games, and are 3-1 in the area along with Ramsay. If both teams win their remaining area battles against Shades Valley and Parker, a coin flip would be held to decide the host of the area tournament.

Both Patriot squads return to action next Tuesday with a trip to Parker.

OTHER AREA ACTION

In the other Area 10 matchup, Parker hosted Shades Valley. In the boys game, Parker took a 10-point win, 58-48. In the girls contest, Shades Valley won 68-20.