Patriots follow same recipe for strong season

The recipe for success last year was to start slow and finish fast for the Homewood High School boys golf team. That formula netted them a Class 6A state championship in 2016.

They used the same formula in 2017, picking up steam and winning three consecutive tournaments in the final weeks of the regular season.

“We’ve had a great season,” senior Connor Doyal said in late April. “We all started a little slow, but we’re piecing it together down the stretch. I’m excited for what we can achieve.”

He also remembered how fun it was to win it last year.

“It was a blast, especially being able to do it after failing to do it my first two years,” he said. “Finally being able to get there, and barely edge it out on the last day, it was something.”

Doyal points to the team’s cohesiveness as one of its strongest characteristics. Golf is played individually, but the high school format is set up so players within a team are forced to rely on each other to succeed.

“We have the best team chemistry in the state,” Doyal said. “I’ve played with these other four guys for my entire life. I know them; I know their body language; I know what to say to them. We all know each other, and we’ve been competing together for a long time.”

Jack Poole, a senior who has signed to play at Central Alabama Community College next year, said he believes last year’s experience set the Patriots up for another run this year.

“It’s helped show us that we could do it and that we could win,” Poole said.

The third senior for Homewood, Ben Harris, has signed with Huntingdon College, but he said he wanted to savor his final year at Homewood and not take anything for granted.

“It’s a good program, and we want to leave something for the programs behind us,” he said.

Jason Haithcock was hired as the golf coach over the summer after Keat Litton took a position at Spain Park High School. Haithcock came over from Pelham High School, where he also coached golf.

“Coach Litton did a great job building this program,” Haithcock said. “I’m fortunate.”

Because of the success the Patriots experienced under Litton, Haithcock knew what he was getting into.

“Coming into this group, you have a lot of high expectations. You inherit five starters that just won a state championship. Parents, kids, community, everyone has high expectations for this golf team, and I do as well,” Haithcock said.

Haithcock said he noticed quickly his players’ ability to hold their nerves under pressure. He attributed much of that to previous successes and a confidence in what they can achieve.

“When I ask them during a round, ‘What’s your score?’ I don’t know when I go up to them if it’s going to be a bad answer or a good answer because they handle it so well,” he said.

Along with the three seniors, Jack Goldasich, Ford Goldasich, Dylan Ford and Josh Holland combined to give Homewood a strong core, with several other young players pushing for playing time in the near future.

Even with the seniors departing after this season, there is plenty of talent to ensure the Patriots remain competitive in the coming years. Like Doyal said, many of the team members have played together for a long time, which serves as a great benefit in terms of chemistry.

“When you have guys who can come out here, be around each other and enjoy what they’re doing, it just makes it so much easier for everybody,” Haithcock said.

The Patriots held a two-stroke lead after the first day of the Class 6A state tournament in Opelika, but finished second to Muscle Shoals after a rough day derailed their chances.

Check out thehomewoodstar.com for a full recap of the state tournament.