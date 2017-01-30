Patriots draw short end on pair of coin tosses

× Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's CD Daniels (3) in a Class 6A, Area 10 game between Ramsay and Homewood on Friday, January 20, 2017, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama.

The Homewood High School basketball teams did not have luck on their side on Monday.

Both Patriot squads were involved in a tie atop Class 6A, Area 10, after the conclusion of area play between Homewood, Parker, Ramsay and Shades Valley.

The boys team sat in three-way tie with Ramsay and Parker with identical 4-2 records, all having split with the other two teams in the tie and swept Shades Valley, who finished the area slate 0-6.

The Patriots were on the correct side of things after the first toss, setting them up with a flip against Parker.

Parker won that toss, leaving the Herd with the top seed and right to host, Homewood the No. 2 seed, and Ramsay the No. 3 seed.

Homewood will face Ramsay on Feb. 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Parker in the opening round of the area tournament. The winner will advance to the area final and clinch a spot in the sub-regional round. The loser's season will conclude.

On the girls side, the Lady Patriots tied Ramsay with a 5-1 mark in area play. Ramsay won the coin toss and will host the girls tournament next week.