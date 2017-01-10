Patriots notch convincing wins to open area play

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester / www.ToddLesterPhotography.com Action in a game between Pelham and Homewood in the Steel City Invitation on Tuesday, December 20, 2016, at the Pete Hanna Center in Birmingham, Alabama.

HOMEWOOD -- Homewood High School’s boys and girls basketball teams opened Class 6A, Area 10 play with wins over Parker on Tuesday night.

The girls began the night with an 84-23 victory, as the Lady Patriots jumped out to a huge lead in the first quarter and cruised the rest of the way.

Ajah Wayne led Homewood with 21 points in the game, all but two of them coming in the first half. Tori Webb scored 15 and Hannah Barber followed with 13 points in the game, while knocking down all six of her free throw attempts. Shelby Hardy also reached double figures, notching 12 points.

Homewood (17-1, 1-0 area) put up 60 points in a dominant first half, and was able to empty the bench in the second half, as nine different players put a dent in the scoreboard for the Lady Patriots.

The boys were able to pull away and defeat Parker as well, hanging on by a tally of 66-48.

Luke Touliatos led the way with 25 points, including a first quarter in which he poured in three triples, and a final quarter in which he scored 12 points. Trey Jemison was a big factor in the game as well for the Patriots, as he scored 17 and made five of his six free throw attempts.

Logan Padgett also reached double digits, putting in 10 points.

Both Homewood teams are back in action on Friday with another area matchup, as the Patriots travel to Ramsay to take on the Rams.