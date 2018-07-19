Patriots, Cavaliers named to all-state teams

× Expand Photo by Layton Dudley Josh Hall catches a flyball during a Class 6A quarterfinal playoff game between Cullman and Homewood on May 4. Hall was named the Class 6A player of the year, as the Ole Miss signee stole 82 bases on the season and broke the national record for career stolen bases.

Several athletes from Homewood and John Carroll Catholic high schools were honored with postseason accolades after strong 2018 spring seasons in baseball, soccer and softball.

Homewood’s Josh Hall and Ben Teel were named to the Class 6A baseball all-state first team, as they led the Patriots to a 29-win season and an appearance in the quarterfinals.

Hall, an Ole Miss signee, was named the 6A player of the year. He hit for an even .500 average and continued to wreak havoc on the base paths. Hall stole 82 bases on the season and was only caught twice, breaking the national record for stolen bases in a career. He also racked up 57 hits and drove in 26 runs.

Teel drove in 49 runs hitting behind Hall, while hitting .365 with five home runs as well. He has signed to play at Montevallo.

“We are so proud of Ben and Josh making first team all-state,” said Homewood head coach Lee Hall. “No other team in school history has ever had two players earn this prestigious award in the same year. Josh hitting in the leadoff spot and Ben in the two-hole provided one of the most dynamic 1-2 punches I have ever had in a lineup.”

Stanford Massie and Ian Myers were selected to the 6A all-state team for the Homewood boys soccer team.

Massie commanded the midfield as he finished the season with eight goals and 18 assists, while Myers was fantastic in the net. He only allowed eight goals the entire season. Both were integral to Homewood’s undefeated season and state championship.

Coach Sean McBride had nothing but positive things to say about both athletes, especially highlighting their positive influence on their teammates.

“Ian’s calmness at the back and assuredness gave his fellow defenders the confidence to do their jobs,” he said. “Stanford was always talking and instructing from the middle of the field.”

For John Carroll’s boys soccer team, midfielder Jack Bapst and defender Brandon Woodard were named all-state. Bapst notched 21 goals and 10 assists on the year, while Woodard scored six times.

On the girls side, Mary Grace Farr was named 6A player of the year, while teammates Amanda Hall, Gabby Bernal and Claire Davies joined her on the all-state team. Farr was also metro player of the year, with Hall and Bernal also making the all-metro team. Davies and Carley Horner were honorable mention.

Also on the girls all-metro team, Homewood’s Lizzie Oliver was a first-team selection, while Maggie O’Hare and Jada Repp received second-team honors. All three girls were selected as honorable mentions for the all-state team, along with Audrey Nabors.

John Carroll’s Devon Grace Boyd was also recognized in softball, as the Cavaliers catcher was named honorable mention on the 6A all-state team. Boyd served as a leader for the team and wrapped up her high school career by hitting seven home runs and knocking in 59 runs. She hit for a robust .552 average with a .634 on-base percentage, while accumulating 69 hits and 25 doubles.