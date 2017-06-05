Patriot soccer players earn postseason accolades

Photo courtesy of Scott Butler
Homewood Soccer
Homewood's Eric Hepp was named to the all-state team.
Following the 2017 high school soccer season, several Homewood High School soccer players were recognized for their efforts throughout the season, evidenced by their presence on the coaches all-state and all-metro teams.
The all-state teams are split up by classification, and the all-metro squads combine players from all classes in the Birmingham area.
GIRLS
All-state
Elizabeth Oliver, defender, sophomore - 1st team
Audrey Nabors, goalkeeper, sophomore - 2nd team
Maggie O'Hare, midfielder, sophomore - 2nd team
Jessica Harbin, forward, senior - 2nd team
All-metro
O'Hare - 2nd team
Oliver - Honorable mention
Harbin - Honorable mention
BOYS
All-state
Stanford Massie, midfielder, junior - 2nd team
- two goals, 11 assists, Lakeshore Shootout MVP
Eric Hepp, forward, junior - Honorable mention
- 13 goals
Chandler Harris, goalkeeper, senior - Honorable mention
- nine shutouts
All-metro
Massie - 1st team
Harris - 1st team
Hepp - 2nd team