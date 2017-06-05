Patriot soccer players earn postseason accolades

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood Soccer Homewood's Eric Hepp was named to the all-state team.

Following the 2017 high school soccer season, several Homewood High School soccer players were recognized for their efforts throughout the season, evidenced by their presence on the coaches all-state and all-metro teams.

The all-state teams are split up by classification, and the all-metro squads combine players from all classes in the Birmingham area.

GIRLS

All-state

Elizabeth Oliver, defender, sophomore - 1st team

Audrey Nabors, goalkeeper, sophomore - 2nd team

Maggie O'Hare, midfielder, sophomore - 2nd team

Jessica Harbin, forward, senior - 2nd team

All-metro

O'Hare - 2nd team

Oliver - Honorable mention

Harbin - Honorable mention

BOYS

All-state

Stanford Massie, midfielder, junior - 2nd team

- two goals, 11 assists, Lakeshore Shootout MVP

Eric Hepp, forward, junior - Honorable mention

- 13 goals

Chandler Harris, goalkeeper, senior - Honorable mention

- nine shutouts

All-metro

Massie - 1st team

Harris - 1st team

Hepp - 2nd team