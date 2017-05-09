Patriot soccer falls to Pelham in quarterfinals

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler Homewood Soccer Homewood boys soccer against Pelham on May 6, 2017, in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

The Homewood High School boys soccer team fell in penalty kicks to Pelham on Saturday night in the Class 6A quarterfinals.

In the third meeting between the two teams this season, the contest was a defensive battle from start to finish. There were goal-scoring chances for both teams, but the first half ended with no score, as both keepers were excellent.

In the second half, Pelham went ahead by a goal, but Eric Hepp scored the lone Patriots’ regulation goal and ensured the tie after regulation.

After two scoreless overtime periods, the game was was decided by a penalty kick shootout, which Pelham won 3-2.

The Patriots finished out a strong season, including back-to-back shutouts to begin the playoffs. Homewood knocked off Helena, 5-0, in the first round. and defeated Opelika, 3-0, in the second round.

- Courtesy of Homewood Athletics