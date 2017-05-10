Patriot golf team qualifies for state

× Expand Photo courtesy of Jason Haithcock Homewood Golf Homewood golf wins the Class 6A sub-state tournament at Cider Ridge in Oxford, Alabama.

OXFORD -- The Homewood High School boys golf team passed another checkpoint on its quest to repeat as the Class 6A state champions.

The Patriots won the state tournament last year and won the section tournament last week, before shooting a 290 on Monday to win their sub-state tournament.

With the win, the Patriots qualified for the state tournament, set for next Monday and Tuesday, May 15-16, at the Grand National Golf Course in Opelika.

On Monday, Ford Goldasich carded a 68 to lead the team, and Connor Doyal snuck in under par as well with a 71. Jack Poole finished his round with a 75 and Jack Goldasich finished up with a 76 to round out the team scores.

Ben Harris scored a 77, Dylan Ford a 73 and Josh Holland an 83.