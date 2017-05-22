Middle school girls basketball team brings home metro title

Congratulations to the Homewood Middle School eighth-grade girls basketball team for becoming the 2016-17 Metro South Tournament Champions. The Lady Patriots had an overall record of 19-3. They lost to Helena in a tipoff tournament, lost by 1 point in overtime to Mountain Brook and by 1 point after a last-second 3-point shot to Berry. 

“We had a lot of tears after those two games, and I believe those back-to-back losses actually fueled the girls the rest of the season,” coach Christi Martin said. 

The Lady Patriots played three games in a row in the tournament, defeating Oak Mountain, Berry and Pizitz, respectively. 

“We had a very daunting task in the championship game because we faced Pizitz, a team we had already beaten twice in the regular season, but the girls stepped up to the challenge and came away with the championship title. We are excited about the future of Homewood girls’ basketball,” Martin said.

‒ Submitted by Christi Martin.

