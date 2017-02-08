Lady Patriots secure sub-regional berth

× Expand Sarah Finnegan The Lady Patriots are trying to make a third consecutive deep playoff run this spring and are using their four captains to lead the way.

A 24-point outburst in the third quarter catapulted the Homewood High School girls basketball team to a 78-65 victory over Shades Valley in the opening round of the Class 6A, Area 10 tournament Wednesday night.

The teams were tied 35-35 at the half before the Lady Patriots opened up a 10-point lead heading into the final quarter.

Hannah Barber and Ajah Wayne dropped in eight points apiece in the decisive third frame. Tori Webb added six.

Webb paced her Lady Patriots with a game-high 26 points. Barber finished with 19 and Wayne with 17.

Homewood will face host Ramsay on Friday in the area tournament final. The teams split their two regular-season meetings. Tipoff is at 6 p.m.