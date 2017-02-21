Lady Patriots seal 3rd consecutive Final Four trip

× 1 of 58 Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood Girls Basketball VS Ramsay Regionals 2017 The Homewood Lady Patriots take on Ramsay High School during a Class 6A AHSAA Regional Final match on February 21, 2017 at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Al. The Homewood girls defeated the Rams 76-61 to win the Northeast Regional Tournament and advance to the state semifinals. × 2 of 58 Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood Girls Basketball VS Ramsay Regionals 2017 The Homewood Lady Patriots take on Ramsay High School during a Class 6A AHSAA Regional Final match on February 21, 2017 at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Al. JACKSONVILLE – The Homewood High School girls basketball team jumped out to an early lead and was never threatened, as the Lady Patriots took down Ramsay, 76-61, in the Class 6A Northeast Regional Final on Tuesday evening at Jacksonville State University.

Homewood (32-2) held a 14-9 lead after a quarter of action, and extended that edge with a big second quarter. The Lady Patriots bridged the first and second quarters with a 24-4 run, including back-to-back 3-pointers from Hannah Barber and another 3 from Kassidy Crawford, and took a 36-21 edge into the halftime break.

“It’s a lot of fun to get out and run,” Barber said. “I give a lot of credit to my teammates. They make it fun for me and I trust them.”

The two 3s were Barber’s only field goals of the night, even though she led the Lady Patriots with 22 points. She made her impact felt most at the free throw line, where she knocked down 16 of 18 attempts.

In the second half, the margin was never tighter 13, but both sides racked up fouls and the game became chippy. Three technical fouls were assessed in the second half, but Homewood was able to maintain its composure.

“We were at a point in the game where it looked like we would be playing another game (in the state semifinals),” said Homewood head coach Kevin Tubbs. “We didn’t want anything to happen that would get a player ejected or make Homewood look bad.”

With the game being the fourth time Homewood and Ramsay faced off this year, being that they played twice in Class 6A, Area 10 play and again in the area championship game, both sides knew what to expect from the other. Ramsay (23-7) won the first matchup, with the Lady Patriots taking the last three comfortably.

“It was a physical game,” Tubbs said. “Both teams battled hard. We just came out on top.”

“We knew going into this game that it was going to be a tough draw,” said Ramsay head coach Ronnie Jackson.

With the win, Homewood will make its third consecutive trip to the BJCC for the Final Four. The Lady Patriots won the state title in 2015, followed by a loss in the final last year.

“We’re blessed to make it back,” said Ajah Wayne, who was injured in the state championship game last year. “We’re not going to take anything for granted.”

Homewood will take on Carver-Montgomery in the State Semifinals on March 1 at noon. The Lady Patriots have been on that stage before, and knows what it takes to be successful in the final stretches of the postseason tournament.

“It’s going to take a lot,” said Tori Webb, who finished with the game’s only double-double, as she registered 16 points and 11 rebounds.

Wayne finished the evening with 20 points, as she earned Northeast Regional tournament MVP honors. Barber and Webb were also named all-tournament.

Lia Roberson chipped in eight points and five boards for Homewood, while Kassidy Crawford and Shelby Hardy each scored five.

Courtney Lee led Ramsay with 24 points on 8-of-19 shooting.