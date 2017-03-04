Lady Patriots earn 2nd state title, knock off top-ranked Hazel Green

× 1 of 63 Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood Girls Basketball State Championships 2017 The Homewood girls basketball team takes on Hazel Green during the AHSAA Class 6A State Championship on March 4, 2017 at the Legacy Arena of the BJCC in Birmingham, Al. The Lady Patriots went on to defeat the Trojans for a championship win. × 2 of 63 Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood Girls Basketball State Championships 2017 The Homewood girls basketball team takes on Hazel Green during the AHSAA Class 6A State Championship on March 4, 2017 at the Legacy Arena of the BJCC in Birmingham, Al. BIRMINGHAM – Homewood High School’s primary colors are red and blue, and the Lady Patriot basketball team pulled home trophies to match both of those in each of the last two seasons.

Those happen to be the colors of the trophies handed out to the state finalists at the conclusion of the championship game; blue for the winners, red for the runners-up.

In 2015, Homewood brought home a blue map as the Class 6A state champions, the first in program history. The Lady Patriots ended up with a red trophy last spring, an undesired result that left them longing and expecting a second blue one in 2017.

That mission was achieved on Saturday, as No. 2 Homewood never trailed in a game that ended up tight, as the Lady Patriots took down No. 1 Hazel Green, 52-49, in the 6A State Finals at the BJCC’s Legacy Arena.

Homewood (34-2) led by double digits for most of the third quarter, but Hazel Green whittled down the lead and made things interesting down the stretch, closing to within a single point with 12 seconds remaining.

“They made every shot down the stretch,” Homewood coach Kevin Tubbs said. “Fortunately, we were able to knock down our free throws and make some plays. I’m very humbled to be here.”

Ajah Wayne and Kalia Cunningham combined to knock down six free throws in the final 1:07 to stave off Hazel Green’s comeback effort, even as Imari Martin and Claire Walker drained 3-pointers to tighten the gap.

“Being in this situation before (helped us),” guard Hannah Barber said. “When we played Blount (in the final) my freshman year, we had a lead and I think they ended up cutting it to three late in the game. We were in kind of a similar situation, so I think experience helped us.”

Wayne and Tori Webb each added that their trust in their teammates played a factor in remaining composed down the stretch.

The game could not have pitted teams with more distinct style differences. Homewood likes to push the pace as much as possible with its up-tempo offense and pressure defense. Hazel Green is a methodical team that tries to slow the game down.

“I told the girls before the game if it was in the 40s, we’d lose,” Tubbs said. “We really wanted the pace to be picked up a little bit. They were very, very patient. They’re a really well-coached team.”

Homewood just did eclipse the 50-point threshold, and although Hazel Green (37-2) made it close, Homewood led wire-to-wire.

“The key for us was just not getting behind,” Tubbs said. “If we had gotten behind, there would’ve been problems with the pace.”

After being in the state final game each of the last few years and returning its entire roster, Homewood faced the enormous expectation of not just getting back to the game, but winning it as well, even with Tubbs in his first year as head coach.

“It’s tough on them,” Tubbs said. “I’ll be honest with you, I think it’s been tough on everybody. The expectation that, if you don’t even get back to this game, that your whole season may be a letdown. We’re very happy we won, but if we lost, I still think I’d be sitting here as proud as I am of them.”

The win was especially sweet considering that this year’s group will actually depart a pair of players, in Shelby Hardy and Venice Sanders.

“Especially for our seniors, Shelby and Venice, for their last high school game to get them a state championship. As a team, we’ve been through a lot. We know what it’s like to lose and what it’s like to win,” Barber said.

In last year’s state final – a loss to LeFlore – Wayne, Homewood’s leading scorer, tore the ACL in her right knee. She showed no nerves returning to the same stage, as she scored a game-high 19 points to go along with 12 rebounds and three steals.

“I give all the glory to God,” Wayne said. “I prayed last night. I prayed before the game and I had to come out here and basically make a comeback. I don’t really get nervous before games. The thought was in the back of my head, but not really nervous.”

Wayne was a one-woman wrecking crew in the first half, as she drove to the basket time and again and scored as many points – 14 – as the entire Hazel Green team in the first half. Wayne scored 10 during Homewood's 14-2 run to close the second quarter, as the Lady Patriots took a 26-14 lead.

Hazel Green standout Caitlin Hose was given the duty of guarding Wayne, and Lady Trojan head coach Tim Miller was not shy to admit that was a tall task.

"She hasn't guarded anybody like that all season,” Miller said.

Tori Webb was also a big factor in the game for the Lady Patriots, converting seven of her eight shot attempts as she scored 16 points and pulled in seven boards. She also blocked three shots.

“I didn’t play as well as I could have, but I had Ajah and Tori to pick me up and that was a big thing for me,” said Barber, who had eight points and five rebounds in the contest. “I trusted my teammates when I wasn’t playing well, and we came out with a win.”

Martin led Hazel Green with 15 points, followed by 14 from Hose.

The ideal color will be making its way back to the Homewood High School trophy case. How will the Lady Patriots celebrate earning the blue hardware?

The often-understated Wayne sent everyone off with a laugh.

“Party,” she said.