Joy League Baseball completes 60th season

× 1 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of John David Owen. Front, from left: Ford Ramsey, Malachi Dutton, Finch Stevens, Carleigh Gasparetto, Tyriq Williams.Back, from left: Coach John David Owen, Jameson Eagar, Tyrez Davis, Samuel Owen, Mac Cahill, Coach Andy Wilson, Coach Bradley Gasparetto. × 2 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of John David Owen. Front, from left: Adam Essalah, Finn Harris, Fletcher Edwards, Noah Triggs, Courtney Crosby, Hannah Greene, Claire Coletta, Kyana Catlin. Middle row, from left: Chris Rodgers, Taliyah Johnson, Charlie Denson, Cameron McKenzie, Claire Cohen, Nathan Henderson, Violetta Rohr, Ally Davis. Back, from left: Coach John Krusinski, Coach Izzy Rohr, Coach Keon DavisNot Pictured: Anderson Wyatt, Mason Jude, Coach Joel Bishop, Coach James Stephani × 3 of 3 Expand Photos courtesy of John David Owen. Fron, from left: Spencer Wright, Camden Cox, Kaleb Brown, Emily Owen, Xavier Little. Middle, from left: Ava Traylor, Colton Cox, Lauren Frazier, Gracie Mills, Christian Parker, Timothy Meehan, Robert Tucker. Back, from left: Coach Robert Tucker, Coach Mike Light, Coach Tim Meehan, Coach Tyler Wright, Coach Stephen McGhee. Prev Next

The Joy League in Homewood recently completed its 60th consecutive season of daytime baseball.

League commissioners Perry Akins and Ted Hagler awarded championship trophies to teams that won their division in the league. The 2017 champions include:

A - The Bucs, coached by Andy Wilson and John David Owen

AA - The Yanks, coached by Isabella Rohr, John Krusinski, Keon Davis, Joel Bishop and James Stephani

AAA - The Yanks, coached by Tim Meehan, Stephen McGhee, Tyler Wright, and Mike Light

To end the season, each division champion played a game against an All-Star team composed of 12 players from its division.

Each year, Joy League games are played Saturday mornings on the two diamonds at Edgewood Elementary School. A total of 181 boys and girls played in League games this year.

Established in 1958 by the late John J. Smith Sr., the Joy League provides its third generation of players a fun place to learn how to play baseball. Those players, boys and girls ages 4-12, do not have evaluations or tryouts. Every player plays in every game. There are no benchwarmers in the Joy League.