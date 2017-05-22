JCCHS students sign to play collegiate sports

× Expand Photo courtesy of Mary Stephens Pugh. Brandy Lee, left, and Bruce Bright Jr., right, signed to play college basketball on April 12.

A pair of John Carroll Catholic High School student-athletes signed to play college sports in a ceremony on April 12.

Bruce Bright Jr., signed to play basketball at Birmingham-Southern College. Bright averaged 18 points per game for the Cavaliers last season, and he was named the team’s most improved player.

Brandy Lee will also have the opportunity to play college basketball, as she signed with Spring Hill College. Lee started on the varsity team for three seasons, including a run to the Elite Eight in 2016. She averaged 17 points per game on the season, and also competed with the John Carroll track team during her high school years.

– Submitted by Mary Stephens Pugh.