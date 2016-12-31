Huffman wins Metro Tournament over Patriots

× 1 of 5 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Andrew Cleveland (12) in the Metro Tournament final between Homewood and Huffman on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 2 of 5 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's CD Daniels (00) in the Metro Tournament final between Homewood and Huffman on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 3 of 5 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Jack Goldasich (22) in the Metro Tournament final between Homewood and Huffman on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 4 of 5 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Trey Jemison (50) in the Metro Tournament final between Homewood and Huffman on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. × 5 of 5 Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Faulkner Williams (20) in the Metro Tournament final between Homewood and Huffman on Saturday, December 31, 2016, at Homewood High School in Homewood, Alabama. Prev Next

Huffman High School jumped ahead with a strong second quarter and won the Metro Tournament final over Homewood, 57-45, on Saturday afternoon.

The Vikings frustrated the host Patriots much of the afternoon, using the 17-8 advantage in the second period to catapult them to the lead, and Homewood was unable to get back into the game in the second half.

Tournament MVP Myreon Jones paced the Vikings with 20 points on Saturday. Homewood’s Trey Jemison led the Patriots with 17 points on the afternoon, but Huffman largely contained him in the second half.

Luke Touliatos scored eight, followed by six from Jack Goldasich, who buried a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter to keep the Patriots afloat in the game.

Jemison scored at the horn to give Homewood a 14-13 lead after a quarter of play, before Huffman’s strong second period. The third quarter was tight, and Homewood was unable to put a dent into the lead.

Homewood finished the Metro Tournament 2-1, with wins over Hartselle (in overtime) and Woodlawn before the loss in the final.

The Patriots return to action Thursday, as they host Oxford.