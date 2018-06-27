Year in review: Patriots win big

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Homewood’s Eric Hepp (11) during a Class 6A semifinal playoff match against Northview on May 11 at John Hunt Park in Huntsville. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Jimmy Mitchell The Homewood High School boys won their sixth consecutive state title at the AHSAA State Cross Country Championships, held Nov. 11, at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Oakville. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Layton Dudley. The Homewood baseball team cheers during a Class 6A quarterfinal playoff game against Cullman on May 4, at Homewood High School. The Patriots won 29 games in 2018. Prev Next

Homewood High School had several athletic teams put together seasons worthy of revisiting last school year. The 2017-18 academic year was the first for Doug Gann as the school’s athletic director, and a successful one in the eyes of many.

In the fall, the cross-country teams brought a pair of trophies back to Homewood. The boys ran to a sixth consecutive state championship, while the girls earned a runner-up trophy in Class 6A. The boys were led by Will Stone (first place, 15:46) to hold off Cullman. Celie Jackson (second, 18:48) led the girls in their effort to chase down Fort Payne, coming up just a few points shy. Joining Stone and Jackson with all-state honors were Audrey Nabors (12th, 20:03), Jackson Merrell (ninth, 16:36) and Alvin Finch (12th, 16:40).

The football team qualified for the state playoffs for a sixth straight season, winning its first nine games of the year and finishing with a 10-2 record. The Patriots won the Region 5 title with a perfect 6-0 mark and pulled off a stunning comeback to beat Fort Payne in the first round of the playoffs. In the season’s second game, Homewood knocked off rival Vestavia Hills for the first time in 10 years.

Krimson Revis took the reins of the Homewood volleyball program and led the Lady Patriots to a North Super Regional appearance. They pulled off a four-set victory over Shades Valley in the area tournament to qualify for the postseason tournament. Revis played at Homewood and served as an assistant under longtime coach Carol Chesnutt, who retired at the conclusion of the 2016 season.

The indoor track and field teams led the way in the winter season, as Homewood pulled off its first of two clean sweeps in the year. The Patriots girls won their second straight 6A state title and the boys brought home the top honor for the first time since 2015. Seven individuals and three relay teams claimed wins in the competition.

On the hardwood, the girls basketball team saw one of the greatest four-year runs in state history come to an end at the Northeast Regional. The Lady Patriots senior class advanced to three state championship games and won two state titles over the course of those players’ careers.

The spring season featured several successes for Homewood. The outdoor track and field teams dominated, giving the Patriots a near sweep of all first-place trophies throughout the school year in cross-country and track and field. The boys pulled off the “triple crown,” winning the state championship in cross-country, indoor track and field and outdoor track and field.

Not to be upstaged, the Homewood boys soccer team capped off an undefeated season by defeating Fort Payne to win the 6A state championship. The Patriots finished the year with a 24-0-2 record and combined to outscore their opponents 106-9 throughout the season.

Homewood’s golf teams also had a groundbreaking year. The boys advanced to the state tournament once again and brought home a trophy for the third straight year. After winning the state title in 2016, the Patriots have finished second each of the past two years. The girls team also advanced to state for the first time in school history and finished fourth at the state tournament.

In the same fashion, the Patriots tennis teams each moved on to the state tournament. Maggie White won an individual championship and teamed up with Mackenzie Farrell to win a doubles title, as the Lady Patriots finished third at state. The boys team pulled off an upset of Shades Valley in the section tournament to advance to the state tournament, after not having a win in the regular season.

Homewood’s baseball team advanced to the quarterfinals for the sixth time in school history and first time since 2013 in Lee Hall’s first season as head coach. The Patriots also tied a school record with 29 wins, set during the 2013 season. The Patriots swept Minor and Gardendale before falling to Cullman in the quarterfinals.

The Lady Patriots softball team won the Area 10 tournament and advanced to the North Central Regional for the second consecutive year under coach Tiffany Statum.

Each of the Patriots programs will have a chance to sustain that success, with the 2018-19 school year just over a month away.