The Reset: Basketball teams compete in tournaments

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood VS SPHS Boys Basketball Kentrell Martin (24) makes his way down the court while Chip Culpepper (13) plasy defense during a game between Spain Park and Homewood on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at Homewood High School in Homewood.

Over the course of the year, The Homewood Star will keep you up to date on the various Homewood High School athletic teams. Here is the 12th installment. If you missed last week's edition, click here.

BASKETBALL

The Homewood High School boys and girls basketball teams were in action over the week of Thanksgiving.

The boys team competed in the 39th annual Sneaky Pete’s Rebel Classic at Vestavia Hills and lost two of three. The Patriots fell to an athletic Lee-Montgomery team, 53-42, on Monday, and fell to Spain Park, 42-38, the following day. Head coach Tim Shepler said his team played much scrappier in the Patriots’ third game of the tournament, as they knocked off Calera, 54-47, to improve to 3-2 on the season.

The girls team got on track in the Bryant Bank Tournament at Hewitt-Trussville. Following a 59-40 loss to Wenonah last Saturday, the Lady Patriots beat Fort Payne, 72-44, on Monday and backed that up with a 69-24 victory over Briarwood on Tuesday. They are now 2-3 on the season.

This week, both teams travel to Bibb County on Tuesday and Thompson on Thursday before hosting Vestavia Hills on Friday.

-- What did we miss? What else would you like to see mentioned? For any suggestions, feel free to email sports editor Kyle Parmley at kparmley@starnespublishing.com.