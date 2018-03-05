The Reset: Spring sports in full swing

× Expand Sarah Finnegan The Homewood High School baseball team practices on January 25, 2018.

SOFTBALL

The Homewood High School softball team won a thriller over Pleasant Grove on Monday, taking down the Spartans 13-12. Trailing 9-8 heading into the seventh inning, Homewood scored five runs to take the lead on four straight hits. Rachel Box went 3-for-4 in the game with a double and four RBIs. Leadoff hitter Alexia Hood had two hits and drove in three runs, and Maggie Sheffer had a triple and two RBIs.

BASEBALL

The Homewood High baseball team lost to Vestavia Hills, 5-4, on Tuesday night, after the Patriots rallied from a 4-0 deficit. Josh Hall was 3-for-3 in the game, including an RBI triple in the fifth.

On Friday, the Patriots fell to defending Class 6A state champion Helena, 14-2.

The Patriots rebounded to secure two wins on Saturday. They picked up a 9-8 win over Tuscaloosa County to begin the day after overcoming a 6-3 deficit. Ben Teel’s walk-off double in the eighth inning scored Hall and gave Homewood the win. Teel nearly threw a no-hitter in Homewood’s 3-0 win over McAdory. He surrendered just one hit and struck out 10 hitters.

SOCCER

The Homewood girls soccer team picked up a 3-2 win over John Carroll in penalty kicks on Tuesday. The Patriots boys also beat John Carroll, picking up a 3-1 win. On Friday, the boys team snagged a 1-0 win over Albertville.

Over the weekend, the boys team took home the title in the Florence Soccer Challenge. On Saturday, Homewood tied with Fort Payne, 0-0, before beating Athens, 4-0. Against Athens, Abraham Jaimes, Will Mistrot, Eric Hepp and Jackson Wallace scored goals, and keeper Ian Myers kept a clean sheet.

In the championship game, Homewood edged Northview, 1-0. Connor Smith scored the only goal and the Patriots improved to 7-0-1 on the year. Stanford Massie was named tournament MVP.

The girls fell to McGill-Toolen, 3-2, on Saturday.

FOOTBALL

Homewood announced Heath Brunner as the team's offensive coordinator.

