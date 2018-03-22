Senior Pats leave behind strong legacy

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Kalia Cunningham (22) moves to the basket during an AHSAA Class 6A Northeast Regional final game against Ramsay on Feb. 20 at Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville. The Lady Patriots fell to the Rams 73-49 to end their season.

The final loss will leave a bitter taste, but it’s not reflective of the greatness shown over the last four seasons.

The senior class on the Homewood High School girls basketball team saw its tremendous run of success come to a close on Feb. 20, in a 73-49 loss to Ramsay in the Class 6A Northeast Regional final at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.

In the game, Ramsay jumped out to a 10-point lead in the first quarter and never let up. Hannah Barber led all scorers with 23 points and was the only Lady Patriots player in double figures. Ajah Wayne — who transferred to Ramsay from Homewood before this year — scored 20 to lead four double-digit scorers from Ramsay.

But the loss in and of itself was not the story that day. The loss signaled the end of an era, as one of the most successful senior classes in girls high school basketball concluded its four-year run of stockpiling wins.

The seven seniors at Homewood rarely lost, and when they did, they always found a way to come back stronger. As freshmen, they won the state championship. As sophomores, they got back to that stage and lost to LeFlore. As juniors, they rolled to a second title in three years. As seniors, they overcame so much.

“They have left a legacy that’s going to be hard to match, and I know they’re proud of that,” said first-year coach Jazmine Powers.

Two of those seniors suffered torn ACLs. Lia Roberson was injured in the summer and Tori Webb went down midseason. Had they remained healthy, another state title was certainly within reach. Even after going down, the possibility was never completely erased due to the standout performances of the other four: Kalia Cunningham, Kassidy Crawford, Alexia Hood and Kayla Mikula.

For much of their first three seasons, those four provided supporting roles. In their final season, their contributions proved critical.

“It’s really kind of hard to put into words what this team means, because of all the stuff we’ve been through, all the adversity that’s been thrown at us,” said Barber. “Three coaches, transfers, injuries, things we’ve never had to deal with, we’ve had to deal with. We’ve come together, and we almost got it done.”

Barber, an Alabama signee, led the Lady Patriots in scoring. Cunningham handled the ball a great deal throughout the season, as the Lady Patriots felt comfortable enough with her abilities at the point guard spot to slide Barber to shooting guard often. But when Webb went down during the Lady Patriots’ Christmas tournament, Cunningham knew she needed to do even more. She certainly stepped up when it counted. In the regional semifinal, Cunningham’s free throw in double overtime sealed Homewood’s 63-62 win over Brewer.

“I knew I had to step up if we wanted to make it this far. I’m just proud of us fighting and playing together,” she said.

Mikula’s length altered bundles of shots in the paint, Crawford’s 3-point shot was a defense’s nightmare, and Hood came off the bench and provided a spark for the Lady Patriots regularly.

“The only reason we have this opportunity is because of them,” Powers said. “I’m extremely proud of them.”

While the end of an era may have arrived, Barber hopes the ones rising to fill those footprints will keep the standard of success high.

“What we’ve built at Homewood, the legacy that we’ve left, hopefully the young girls will just continue that,” Barber said.