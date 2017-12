× Expand Picture L to R: Tori Webb, Hannah Barber, Alexia Hood and Lia Roberson.

Homewood High School had four Lady Patriots basketball players sign scholarships on Nov. 9. They are:

Tori Webb, Northwest Florida State College

Hannah Barber, University of Alabama

Alexia Hood, Alcorn State University

Lia Roberson, Lipscomb University

Submitted by Homewood City Schools.