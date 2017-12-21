Pats stay in Class 6A as AHSAA announces reclassification for 2018-20 school years

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester. Homewood linebackers Crawford Doyle (43) and Kris Wilkins (6) during a game against Jackson-Olin on Sept. 15 at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood. Homewood remains in Class 6A, Region 5 but will see several new faces next year.

The Alabama High School Athletic Association approved its classification system for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years Nov. 30.

Homewood High School’s athletic teams will face some new region and area opponents, but the Patriots will remain in Class 6A, the state's second-highest classification since 2014 when 7A was added. The AHSAA reclassifies every two years to ensure competitive integrity across member schools.

Homewood remains in Region 5 in football, but will be joined by a handful of new faces. The Patriots and Jackson-Olin are the only two schools that stay in Region 5, to be joined by Carver-Birmingham, Chelsea, Helena, Pelham and Minor.

The Patriots also stay in Area 8 in basketball, but the area drops from four teams to three. Homewood will compete against Huffman and Shades Valley. Huffman dropped back to 6A after a two-year stint in 7A.

Most of the other sports will have the same teams as the football region and basketball area. Notably, Briarwood Christian School joins Homewood's section in tennis, despite Briarwood being a 5A school. The AHSAA implemented a new competitive balance points system for this cycle for private schools.

Homewood has spent time at both the 5A and 6A levels since the two classes were formed in 1984, but has remained at 6A level since 2014.

According to the AHSAA, classification is based on average daily membership figures furnished by the State Department of Education for public schools for the upper three grades, plus freshman students that are retained in the ninth grade. Member private schools report that same data directly to the AHSAA. An index of 1.35 is used to determine the enrollment figure for classifying each private school member. Each private school student counts 1.35 for classification purposes.

The AHSAA Central Board of Control conducts reclassification, according to the AHSAA Constitution and By-Laws, every two years.

“This reclassification system will allow more student-athletes to participate in championship events,” Central Board President John Hardin said.

The 2018-19 and 2019-20 football alignment places the 32 largest high schools in the new Class 7A and 55 in Class 6A. The remaining six classes were divided equally with 60 schools in each remaining class.

“I want to thank the Classification Task Force, Central Board and AHSAA staff for the hard work they put in and the recommendations they made,” AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese said. “It was a difficult job, but everyone worked together to find the best solution as we move forward.”

The complete classification system can be found at ahsaa.com.

Class 6A, Region 5

► Homewood

► Jackson-Olin

► Helena

► Pelham

► Chelsea

► Minor

► Carver-Birmingham