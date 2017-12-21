Masterful pursuit

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Homewood High School senior Jasmine Griffin is one of the state’s premier track and field athletes. She excels in the sprints and the hurdles. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Homewood High School senior Jasmine Griffin won three individual events at May’s Class 6A state outdoor track and field meet: the 100-meter dash, 300-meter hurdles and 400-meter run. Her efforts helped the Patriots girls capture their fourth consecutive state title. Prev Next

Jasmine Griffin is a talented artist. In her free time, she has drawn sketches of cartoon characters, animals and the city of Paris.

“Random things,” she said on a cool December afternoon at Waldrop Stadium.

Often times, Griffin will listen to music as her pencil brings a page to life. She said the creative activity helps calm her down if she feels upset, serving an almost therapeutic purpose. Plus, it helps her maintain focus — on school, on track and field, on the various components of a high school senior’s life.

For the past few years, this focus has been nearly unshakable, especially in the athletic arena. When she exchanges a sharpened pencil for sharpened spikes, the 400 meters that compose a track and field oval have become her blank sketchpad.

There, she has made her mark. The six individual and five team state championships to which Griffin attaches her name may stand as her most notable works of art.

“She’s one of the most focused athletes, when it comes time to competition, that I’ve ever seen,” said Tom Esslinger, the head track and field coach at Homewood High School. “I really think she hates to lose.”

Now, it doesn’t happen too often. The Patriots star ranks among the state’s premier track and field athletes in the sprints and hurdles, having established a reputation as the runner to beat in Class 6A. If the chips fall accordingly, Griffin will graduate in May as the most decorated female athlete in Homewood history.

But she’s not too consumed with tallying her medal count. Griffin’s goal for her final indoor and outdoor seasons?

“I’ll just go out there and give it all I’ve got,” she said.

It’s what she’s always done.

Griffin has competed in a Homewood High uniform since her days at the middle school. As only a seventh-grader, she placed 11th in the 100-meter dash at the state outdoor meet.

The next year, in 2014, the Patriots began their current title run. Homewood’s girls have won the past four state championships, with Griffin playing an increased role in each successive victory.

“Obviously, she always has been an integral piece to the puzzle,” Esslinger said, “but these last couple she’s been like the centerpiece, along with a couple girls.”

In addition to age, Griffin’s steady improvement can be traced to a turning point that she rounded her freshman year.

At first, the loose ligament in her right knee seemed like a dense roadblock, and Griffin worried if the injury would heal fully following surgery. It already had cost her the basketball season. She then feared it might threaten her ability on the track.

“But probably after the first meet, I was fine,” she said.

Eventually, the medical scare prompted Griffin to shift her attention exclusively to the track. Instead of playing basketball in the winter and running track in the spring, she became a full-time track athlete as a sophomore.

Weekends spent at the Birmingham CrossPlex, site of most indoor meets, replaced weekends in the gym.

That spring, Griffin won her first and second individual state titles. She took first place in both the 400-meter run and the 300-meter hurdles at the outdoor championships. Griffin’s older sister, Elysa, won the long jump at the same meet.

The elder sister, a three-time individual state champion, is now a sophomore on the University of South Alabama track and field team.

“I think Elysa helped her tremendously when she was younger, of just like seeing how to do things,” Esslinger said. “Just like anything else, you’ve got to learn and develop and put the work in to really reach your potential.”

Jasmine Griffin has followed her sister’s example and, as a result, has secured the opportunity to follow her postsecondary path. In November, Jasmine Griffin signed with the University of Southern Mississippi on a full track and field scholarship. She selected Southern Miss over South Alabama and UAB.

“It was a joyful moment,” she said.

Before she departs to Hattiesburg, Griffin has titles to defend. She added four individual state crowns to her collection last year, including in the indoor 60-meter dash. Her top finish helped the Homewood girls break through for their first indoor championship in program history.

Esslinger knows the Patriots will be reliant on their front-runner if they want to repeat. This year, Jasmine Griffin could win up to three individual events — like she did at May’s state outdoor meet — along with a relay.

“She inspires me to try harder even when I feel like I can’t keep going,” said her teammate, Briana Rapley. “She doesn’t give up.”

But given Jasmine Griffin’s ability, her coach has urged her to cast a vision that extends beyond state lines. She could bump into the national rankings, he believes, and maybe even become an All-American.

Last year, she finished on the fringe.

At New Balance Nationals Indoor, held in New York City in March, Jasmine Griffin twice lowered her personal record in the 60 dash and earned an unexpected berth in the national final, where she placed three spots away from All-America status.

Seldom has Esslinger witnessed such a display of focus. Truly, he was watching an artist at work.

“She rises up to the level of competition,” Esslinger said. “That’s for sure.”