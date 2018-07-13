Joy League Baseball crowns 2018 champions

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of John David Owen Front Row: Emily Owen, Marleigh Belcher, Xavier Little, Camden CoxSecond Row: Mushaba Zulu, Hannah Greene, Ledgend Armstrong, Kaleb BrownThird Row: Ava Traylor, Robert Tucker, Lauren Frazier, Colton CoxBack Row: coaches John David Owen, Stephen McGhee, Tim Meehan, Robert Tucker, Bill TraylorNot Pictured: Phoenix Goldberg × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of John David Owen Front Row: Emma Gilpin, Anika Belcher, Jonathan Heard, Christian Pollard, Aidan PudnerMiddle Row: Djavier El, Tyrell Thomas, Aubrey Coker III, Dekhati El, Ayden Thomas, Noah Triggs, Reid SimBack Row: coach Bert Thomas, Darwin LuNot Pictured: Nathaniel Pardo, George Wessel and coaches Stephen Pudner, Nicole Thomas, Dewey Belcher, Emily Belcher × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of John David Owen Front Row: Mary Linden Hagemann, Caleb Aycock, Ben WesselMiddle Row: Connor McMicken, Peter Ludwick, Norris Hasenfuss, Bo GravesBack Row: coaches Brandon Hasenfuss, Joel Aycock, Ree Hagemann Prev Next

The Joy League in Homewood recently completed its 61st consecutive season of daytime baseball.

League Commissioners Perry Akins and Ted Hagler awarded championship trophies to the three teams that won their division in the league. The 2018 champions are:

A - The Bucs, coached by Joel Aycock, Ree Hageman and Brandon Hasenfuss

AA - The Sox, coached by Bertram Thomas, Dewery Belcher and Emily Belcher

AAA - The Yanks, coached be Tim Meehan, Stephen McGhee and Mike Light

To end the season, each division champion played a game against an All-Star team composed of 12 players from its division.

Each year, Joy League games are played Saturday mornings on the two diamonds at Edgewood Elementary School. A total of 184 boys and girls played in the games this year.

Established in 1958 by the late John J. Smith, Sr., the Joy League has provided a fun place to learn how to play baseball for six decades. The players, boys and girls ages 4 to 12, do not have evaluations or tryouts. Every player plays in every game. There are no bench warmers in the Joy League.

Registration to play in the 2019 season will take place at Edgewood School each Saturday in February of next year.

Submitted by Bill Hutto