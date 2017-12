× Expand Picture L-R: Dylan Ford, Jasmine Griffin, Birch Ely, Ben Teel and Josh Hall.

Dylan Ford signed a golf scholarship to Bucknell University. Jasmine Griffin signed a track and field scholarship to the University of Southern Mississippi. Birch Ely signed a swimming scholarship to Vanderbilt University.

Ben Teel signed a baseball scholarship to the University of Montevallo. Josh Hall signed a baseball scholarship to the University of Mississippi.

Submitted by Homewood City Schools.