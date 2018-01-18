Green light Goldasich

× Expand Photo by Kyle Parmley. Homewood’s Jack Goldasich (3) takes a 3-point shot during a game between Homewood and Ramsay on Friday, Jan. 12, at Ramsay High School in Birmingham.

Traffic signals govern Tim Shepler’s offense.

Depending on his players' shooting accuracy, the Homewood High School boys basketball coach assigns them one of three colors. In games, weak shooters have a red light, average shooters have a yellow light and sharpshooters have a green light.

Jack Goldasich always sees green.

“If he’s open and he feels it, he’s got all the freedom to shoot that,” Shepler said, “but he’s earned that spot.”

Goldasich, a senior guard, is one of the most reliable long-range snipers on Homewood’s varsity roster. It’s not uncommon for him to sink three or four triples on any given night. Given the Patriots’ lack of a heavy post presence, they have needed his production.

“I mean, that’s what you’ve got to do when you’re a shooter,” Goldasich said. “You’ve got to know it’s going in.”

Goldasich played on Homewood’s varsity squad last year, but he saw limited opportunities due to the team’s depth. On average, he received only two or three open shooting looks per game.

That number has increased significantly this season, as Goldasich has moved into a starting role. Now he is on the court more often than not. Frequently he has the hot hand.

“I mean, you just kind of don’t even think about it,” he said. “You’re just throwing them up there, and they’re going in.”

But Goldasich brings more than a sweet stroke to his team. In the offseason, he worked on his ball-handling skills, along with his ability to drive to the basket. Shepler has noticed an improvement in both areas.

Goldasich also provides the Patriots, who returned only a few players from last year’s varsity squad, with veteran leadership. Oftentimes, that means balancing the team’s mood.

“He’s a fun guy in the locker room,” Shepler said. “That’s an important thing.”

Goldasich keeps it serious but lighthearted, and he approaches other activities in a similar fashion.

For the past couple falls, he was a letterman in the student section at Homewood football games. He painted up, wore an oversized cowboy hat and cheered on the Patriots with pride.

In the past three springs, Goldasich has played on the Homewood varsity golf team. He has held a club in his hands for as long as he can remember, and he spends summers traveling on junior tours. In 2016, he helped the Patriots win the Class 6A state title.

His levity and seriousness merge in the winter. But seriousness prevails on the court, especially when the ball is in Goldasich's hands.

“In golf, you’re alone out there. You don’t have a team, so you’ve got to take all responsibility,” he said. “I mean, it’s like if you’ve got the game-winning shot or need to make a free throw, it helps with the pressure.”

Golf remains Goldasich’s first love, and he will return to the course for his final high school season once basketball wraps up. He may even play collegiately depending on the opportunities that arise.

But for now, Goldasich is more focused on green lights than green fairways. His only goal is to help his team win.

“He’s definitely just a consistent individual,” Shepler said.