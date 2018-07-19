Donaldson takes the reins

× Expand Photo by Jimmy Mitchell Will Stone is shown in last fall's state cross-country meet. He has won back-to-back state crowns and earned seven individual titles in his career.

Josh Donaldson has played a critical role in the seven state cross-country titles won by Homewood High School since 2012.

For the past six years, he served as the primary assistant to former head coach Lars Porter, who recently accepted a coaching and teaching position in the Mountain Brook school system.

Now, it’s Donaldson’s turn to call the shots.

The 2008 Homewood alumnus and former Patriots distance runner has been promoted to head cross-country coach ahead of the 2018 season.

“I’m really excited about the opportunity and just kind of moving into that position,” he said.

Donaldson inherits a boys program that has dominated the current decade. The Patriots have won six straight state championships and appear primed to contend for another.

If they capture another Class 6A blue map this fall, they will tie the state record for most consecutive state boys cross-country titles.

The Randolph School in Huntsville secured seven championships in a row from 2005-11. Homewood is looking to equal that streak.

“We’re setting some goals to not just win 6A, but to be one of the best in the state,” Donaldson said. “Going into this season, our guys team, in my opinion, is one of the best Homewood has ever had or potentially could ever have.”

Donaldson’s confidence doesn’t lack merit.

Homewood returns an experienced lineup headlined by senior Will Stone, a two-time Gatorade Alabama Runner of the Year who has won seven individual state titles throughout his sparkling prep career.

He enters the upcoming season as an overwhelming favorite to clinch his third straight crown. But his aspirations extend beyond state lines.

“He has goals of getting to Foot Locker South and then also qualifying for nationals,” Donaldson said. “It’s just, ‘What can we do in order to provide that platform for him?’”

Stone will benefit greatly from the addition of a new teammate. Crawford Hope, a sophomore, has transferred to Homewood from Scottsboro. Hope swept the 800-, 1,600- and 3,200- meter runs at the 5A state outdoor track and field meet in May.

Hope joins a team that returned much of the depth that propelled it to the top last season. Jackson Merrell, Jack Gray, Logan Justice and Carson Bedics are all back.

“We’re excited to see what everybody can do,” Donaldson said.

His enthusiasm applies to the Homewood girls team as well. Last fall, it placed second at the state meet to Fort Payne despite a valiant race day effort.

The Patriots were projected to lose by at least 50 points to their heavily favored opponent. Instead, they fell fewer than 15 points shy.

“The girls are coming back strong,” Donaldson said. “None of them like that they were second last year, so it’s given them a little bit of eagerness to work harder this summer, which they have.”

Juniors Celie Jackson and Lainey Phelps have helped set the tone for a team that graduated only one of its regular contributors.

Jackson, a two-time state champion on the track, finished second at last year’s state cross-country meet. Phelps, a seven-time state champion, won the 2016 state cross-country title but did not run last fall.

“She’s looked great all summer,” Donaldson said of Phelps. “We’re ready for her to be back and do what we know she can do.”

The Homewood boys and girls cross-country teams will open the season Sept. 1 at the Brooks Memphis Twilight Classic.