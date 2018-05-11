5th grade team wins state championship

× Expand Submitted by Ginger Rouse. Coaches: L.J. Rouse and Drew Binkley. Back Row L-R: Charlie Sims, Alijah Lavender, Drew Giardina, Jake Dorough, Latham Binkley. Front Row L-R: Charlie Chewning, Evan Ausmer, Kaman Rouse, Mac Webb

The Homewood 5th grade boys basketball team won the 2018 ARPA State and District Championships in the 10u division going undefeated in both. They are the first team in Homewood to ever win State. The core group also won the Jingle Bell Jam and OTM 5th grade tournaments.

Submitted by Ginger Rouse.