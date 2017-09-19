Late Ramsay rally befalls Patriots

× Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Volleyball Homewood High School volleyball players Gretchen Kellen (17) and Christina Wright (14) high five each other during their team's victory over Spain Park on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017.

HOMEWOOD — Tuesday night’s four-set loss to Class 6A No. 9 Ramsay was the type that Krimson White hopes left a stain on her players’ jerseys — 12 visible reminders of what could have been.

White, Homewood High School’s first-year volleyball coach, stood courtside as her Patriots fought their way back from the brink of a swift defeat and onto the cusp of a deciding fifth set.

But they eventually ran out of steam.

Ramsay rallied from a six-point deficit to clinch a rollercoaster fourth set that secured its 3-1 (25-21, 25-27, 25-18, 30-28) win over Area 10 foe Homewood in front of a lively crowd in the Patriots’ gymnasium.

“That hurt, and that’s what’s going to be our drive tomorrow, the day after that and next week in practice,” White said. “We’re hungry for more.”

Despite the outcome, White’s squad demonstrated resolve throughout the back-and-forth match. That quality shined especially bright in the second set.

Down a frame and trailing 8-2, the Patriots dug in as they dug out of a sizeable hole. Homewood methodically erased the margin before taking its first lead, 18-17. But Ramsay didn’t wilt. Twice the Rams held set point; twice they were broken.

Homewood outside hitter Alejandra Loo capped the comeback with an ace that elicited a wave of claps and jubilant yelps from her coach. The display of resolve, White said, exemplified her young team’s heart. Half of the Patriots' 2017 roster consists of freshmen and sophomores.

“I’d rather have small players that are willing to get after the ball and show some drive and show some passion than anything else," White said, "and that’s exactly what they showed."

Ramsay jumped out to another 8-2 lead in the third set and ran away with it handily. But again, the Patriots hung tough in the aftermath. Homewood opened a six-point edge of its own in the fourth set and held an 18-12 lead. At that juncture, a fifth frame seemed nearly inevitable.

Then, Ramsay roared back.

A 22-18 Patriot advantage evaporated in an instant and, soon, it was the home team attempting to muster one final push.

Points were traded like punches down the final stretch, with each team countering the other successively. The 22-22 gridlock became 23-23, 24-24 and, eventually, 28-28.

But Ramsay delivered the final blow, winning 30-28.

“My takeaway is, we’re still growing,” White said. “We’re not settling for this.”

Homewood will return to action this weekend at Spain Park's HeffStrong Tournament.