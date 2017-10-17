Patriots vie for region title at Shades Valley

× Expand Sarah Finnegan Homewood VS Ramsay Football 2017 David Robertson Jr. (1) runs the ball during a game between Ramsay and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 13, 2017, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

Nothing has been able to stop the Homewood High School football team to date.

The Patriots have ripped off seven consecutive wins to start the season, and now stand just a game away from capturing the Class 6A, Region 5 crown.

Homewood (7-0, 4-0 Region 5) travels to Shades Valley on Friday in a de facto region title game.

Shades Valley comes into the matchup 5-2 overall, 3-1 in the region. Of note, the Mounties took 6A No. 3 Pinson Valley to overtime, and a failed two-point conversion was the difference at the end.

Homewood is coming off a dominating 38-0 shutout of Ramsay, the defending 6A state champions. The Patriots defense forced five turnovers and held the Rams to fewer than 120 total yards of offense.

“Our defense won this game tonight,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said following the game. “They’ve just been amazing all year. They’re the heart of our team. They’re just great. They’ve taken up for us when we’ve been inconsistent on offense. Coach [Freddy] Lawrence is the best defensive coordinator in the state of Alabama, no doubt.”

Homewood has held five of its seven opponents to single digits, including shutouts of Ramsay and Vestavia Hills.

Larkin Williams put Homewood on the scoreboard with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Marcus McGhee late in the first quarter.

After holding Ramsay to a three-and-out, Trent Owens blocked a punt. Nick McCoy broke an 18-yard run up the middle before buckling at the 6 with a knee injury to end his night. Williams capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal to make it 14-0 early in the second quarter. The two-touchdown lead remained at halftime.

McCoy later announced that he had torn the ACL and MCL in his knee, likely sidelining him for the remainder of the season.

Williams, who completed 10 passes in a row since the opening interception, finished the night with 84 yards on 11-of-13 passing and a touchdown. He also rushed 14 times for 32 yards and a touchdown.

Last fall, Homewood knocked off Shades Valley, 27-21.

Shades Valley enters the contest following an impressive 30-7 victory over Jackson-Olin.

Homewood rounds out region play next week against Hueytown.

- Chris Megginson contributed to this report.