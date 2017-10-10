Patriots looking for different result against Ramsay

× Expand Jimmy Mitchell Homewood's Larkin Williams (10) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a game between Homewood and John Carroll on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at Pat Sullivan Field in Homewood.

A win against the Ramsay High School football team, the reigning Class 6A state champions, will not carry the clout it would have a season ago. The Rams, coming off a 13-2 record in 2016, have wobbled to a 3-3 start.

But a victory over Ramsay would provide Homewood with further assurance that it is on the right path. It also would reinforce how it has come.

When the teams met last season at Legion Field, Homewood suffered a demoralizing 40-14 defeat. Former Rams quarterback Baniko Harley picked apart the Patriots defense for more than 300 yards and five touchdowns.

Homewood has confidence that will not be the case on Friday, when it welcomes Ramsay to Waldrop Stadium for a Region 5 clash. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

“They’ve got a great football team,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said. “That’ll be the game to see if we can really turn the corner with this thing. I’m excited.”

The Patriots (6-0, 3-0 in region) enter the contest with a perfect record. It is their best start to a season since 2005, when they went 15-0 and captured the 5A state championship.

Last week, they locked up a playoff spot by knocking off John Carroll, 35-7.

Homewood jumped out to a commanding 28-0 lead at halftime thanks to a stout defense and opportunistic offense. Jackson Griggs returned an interception for a touchdown on the third play of the game, and Ky Burdeshaw snagged a pick two possessions later. Homewood forced four total turnovers.

“I felt like we played hard,” Berguson said. “Our defense had another great night.”

Running back Nick McCoy capitalized on Burdeshaw’s pick, rushing for a 22-yard touchdown on the ensuing first-quarter drive. The score gave the Patriots a 14-0 lead. Homewood quarterback Larkin Williams then scored twice in the second quarter, rushing for a 6-yard touchdown and throwing to David Robertson Jr. for a 22-yard touchdown.

Williams finished the game 12-of-20 for 175 yards and three total scores. In the second half, he found trusted target TyShawn Buckner on a 9-yard touchdown pass.

The Patriots have outscored opponents 100-20 in their last three games, which is a testament to their play on both sides of the ball. The Homewood defense has allowed no more than seven points to Jackson-Olin, Helena and John Carroll.

Ramsay enters tonight’s tilt having dropped its last two games. The Rams fell to out-of-state power Grayson (Ga.) on Sept. 29 and to Jackson-Olin last Thursday. Homewood cruised past Jackson-Olin earlier in the season, 28-6.

Despite the back-to-back losses, Ramsay owns a 3-1 region record. The Rams defeated Shades Valley, Hueytown and Parker in consecutive weeks in September.

As the season moves into its later stages, each game now carries implications on playoff seeding. If the Patriots continue their hot streak, they will secure home-field advantage in the playoffs’ opening round.

Homewood leads the teams’ all-time series, 3-1. Next week, the Patriots will play at Shades Valley, and Ramsay will play at John Carroll.

- Kyle Parmley contributed to this report.