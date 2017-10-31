Patriots on brink of perfection

× Expand layton Dudley Homewood vs. Hueytown Wilson McCraw runs the ball during a game between Hueytown and Homewood on Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

Only one opponent stands between the Homewood High School football team and its first undefeated regular season since 2005.

Paul Bryant will host the Patriots (9-0, 7-0 in Class 6A, Region 5) on Friday night in the regular season finale for both teams. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Stampede Stadium in Cottondale.

Homewood preserved its hopes for a perfect campaign by knocking off Hueytown last Friday, 23-7. Two first-half fumble recoveries and a pair of rushing touchdowns from David Robertson Jr. enabled the Patriots to take an early lead.

Larkin Williams, who threw for 180 yards, completed a 12-yard touchdown pass to tight end Wilson McCraw in the second quarter. Williams went 7-of-7 for 106 yards in the first half.

“We did a good job of taking advantage of field position in the first half,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said after the game. “We didn’t put them away like I wanted in the second half, but I am very happy to be 9-0.”

The Homewood defense allowed its sole score in the third quarter. It was the sixth time this season the Patriots held their opponent to seven or fewer points. This Friday, they will try to do it against a Paul Bryant (5-4, 4-2 in 6A, Region 4) team that has won four of its past five games.

Before taking a bye last Friday, the Stampede earned consecutive wins over Northridge and Bessemer City. The team’s top weapon is wide receiver Seth Williams, a consensus four-star recruit. He will likely be shadowed throughout the night by Homewood cornerback C.D. Daniels.

The Patriots handed Paul Bryant a 41-14 defeat last season and lead the all-time series, 2-0. After the game, both teams will shift their focus to the first round of the playoffs.

On Nov. 10, Paul Bryant will travel to Sidney Lanier, and Homewood will host Fort Payne.

- John Phillips Jr. contributed to this report.