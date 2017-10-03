Patriots, Cavaliers clash in crosstown matchup

× Expand Layton Dudley Homewood vs Helena Nick McCoy carries the ball during a game between Helena and Homewood on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

The matchups between the Homewood and John Carroll high school football teams have been one-sided in recent years.

Homewood has combined to outscore John Carroll 235-14 over the last five meetings, since the teams began playing regularly again in 2012.

This time around, both teams have reasons to be confident.

Homewood is 5-0 for the first time since it won the state championship in 2005, and has played extremely well on both sides of the ball for much of the first half of the season.

The Patriots were off last week, but defeated Helena 37-7 the week before in a dominating defensive performance. Homewood racked up four interceptions, including a 30-yard pick-six by Kris Wilkins late in the first half and a pair of picks by C.D. Daniels.

Although the offense sputtered after a great start, there was still much to be pleased about on the defensive side of the ball.

“We came out red-hot to start, but I was a little bit disappointed in the offense after that. We got a little bit sloppy,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said after the Helena game. “But I thought we played hard, and our defense played another great game tonight. They’ve done that for us all year.”

Quarterback Larkin Williams was 15-of-24 passing for 167 yards for the Patriots. TyShawn Buckner led all Homewood receivers with nine catches for 108 yards.

Nick McCoy ran 15 times for 92 yards and one score, while David Robertson Jr. ran 42 yards on nine carries with two touchdowns.

John Carroll comes into the matchup disappointed in losing the last three games, but hopeful that it can recapture its momentum from winning its first two games of the season.

The Cavaliers jumpstarted their season by defeating Hayden and Hueytown, the latter being John Carroll’s first region win since 2013. But after jumping out to an 11-0 lead against Parker in the third game, the Cavaliers let the lead slip away in a 24-16 loss. Losses to Jackson-Olin and Moody have followed.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Pat Sullivan Field in the Class 6A, Region 5 matchup.

- Robert Carter contributed to this report.