Patriots cap off perfect region slate

HOMEWOOD -- The Homewood High School football team's 2017 quest for perfection marched on Friday night as the Patriots took down visiting Hueytown, 23-7, at Waldrop Stadium.

The Patriots (9-0, 6-0 in Class 6A, Region 5), looking for their first perfect season since 2005, forced a Golden Gophers fumble on the opening play of the game and quickly jumped on the board just one snap later, as David Robertson Jr. scampered in from seven yards for the opening score.

Lane Gilchrist knocked in a 28-yard field goal to stretch the lead to 9-0 in the first quarter as the Patriots defense continually forced three-and-outs that yielded plus field position for the offense. Following a second fumble recovery from Homewood in the first quarter, Robertson again found pay dirt, this time barreling in from five yards out as he took the pitch off the left side and stretched the lead to 16-0.

“We did a good job of taking advantage of field position in the first half,” Homewood coach Ben Berguson said. “We didn’t put them away like I wanted to in the second half but I am very happy to be 9-0.”

The defense was indeed the story in the first half, forcing Hueytown into three punts on its first four possessions, two lost fumbles and a blocked field goal by C.D. Daniels. The net effect of those contributions led to an average starting field position at the Hueytown 46-yard line in the first half. Following Wilkins blocked field goal, the Patriots put together an eight-play, 81-yard drive that spanned almost four minutes, capped off by a 12-yard scoring toss from quarterback Larkin Williams to tight end Wilson McCraw. Williams was razor sharp in the first half, finishing a perfect 7-of-7 for 106 yards and a score.

The senior signal caller amassed 180 total yards of offense and didn’t turn the ball over, showing a complete command of the offense. Four different Patriots hauled in receptions, but he continually looked for TyShawn Buckner in critical moments, as the big play target rewarded him with five grabs for 83 yards.

“He is a hard guy to guard and an easy target for me to look to, so I have a lot of confidence that if I throw it up he will go up and get it,” Williams said.

Hueytown (4-5, 2-4) sophomore running back Roydell Williams, who already holds numerous FBS offers, was limited to just 36 yards on 19 carries. The Golden Gophers were able to finally break through in the third quarter, however, when quarterback Jaden Steele hit Lamar Slaughter in stride on a post pattern that the wide receiver took the rest of the way for a 65-yard touchdown. Steele added 31 yards rushing in addition to 73 yards passing.

On if the prospect of a perfect season increases the pressure to perform each week, Berguson added that “our kids always play hard no matter what and our main goal is to win next week’s game.”

Homewood closes out the regular season next Friday night with a non-region matchup at Paul Bryant, while Hueytown hosts Oak Grove.