Homewood High School cheerleading teams attends UCA camp

The Homewood High School cheerleading teams attended UCA camp in Gulf Shores, Alabama May 30-June 2. The three teams are comprised of 38 girls. The junior varsity and freshman teams combined as one JV for camp. Awards included:

Pin it Forward (given to a camper that exemplifies excellent character and is a positive light): recipients of this award include Mary Lauren Burdeshaw, Mary Frances Buzhardt, Chloe Engle and Maryl Stone.

Jump Off: Mallie Claire Alfano made top three in the competition.

All American recipients include Mary Lauren Burdeshaw, Hannah Crim, Madison Pinke, Bella Kimbrell, Kaia Nemeth and Kate Schiller.

The whole Homewood program received the “final banana,” voted on by the UCA staff as the most spirited team or program at camp.

They also won the Leadership Award, which is voted on by other teams at camp to choose the program that they would want to be on if they were not on their own team.

Mary Lauren Burdeshaw was formally invited to tryout for UCA staff upon graduation from high school.

-Submitted by Shea Appell.