Patriots host Fort Payne in first round

× Expand Photo by Todd Lester Action during a game between Vestavia Hills and Homewood on Friday, Sept. 1, 2017, at Waldrop Stadium in Homewood.

The Homewood High School football team (9-1) had its bid for an undefeated regular season dashed last Friday night. The Patriots, who were trying to cap their first 10-0 season since 2005, fell to Paul Bryant, 13-7.

But the team will attempt to leave the letdown in the past as it prepares for this week’s opponent. Homewood will host Fort Payne (6-4) on Friday night in the first round of the Class 6A state playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Waldrop Stadium.

“Hopefully we can put this one behind us and get ready to play the second season,” Homewood head coach Ben Berguson said after the loss.

The Patriots enter the postseason as the top seed from Region 5, while Fort Payne enters as the No. 4 seed from Region 7. This will be the Wildcats' first trip to the playoffs since 2015. They missed out last year after compiling a 2-8 record in the regular season.

Fort Payne’s four losses this fall came to Cullman, Etowah, Oxford and Albertville — three of which earned playoffs spots. The Wildcats have won their past two games.

Homewood had been rolling until it hit a speed bump last Friday. Paul Bryant, which also is playoff bound, kept the Patriots off the board until late in the fourth quarter. But quarterback Larkin Williams scored on a 1-yard touchdown rush with 1:03 to play to give his team a 7-6 lead.

It didn’t last for long, as Paul Bryant returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. Homewood had a couple chances to counter in the final minute, but Williams was picked off in the end zone on the game’s final play.

“Not to take anything away from them, but we definitely had a letdown tonight,” Berguson said afterward.

Homewood had been held to single digits only one other time this season, and that was in a 6-0 win over rival Vestavia Hills in early September. The Patriots, making their sixth consecutive playoff appearance, will need to reestablish their offensive rhythm against Fort Payne. The two teams have never met previously on the gridiron.

Homewood will look to improve upon last year’s postseason showing, which ended with a 41-21 first-round loss to Minor.

The winner of Friday’s game will face either Athens or Clay-Chalkville in the second round of the playoffs on Nov. 17.