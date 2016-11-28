Homewood basketball teams begin season

× Expand Kyle Parmley Homewood Basketball Homewood's Ajah Wayne (14) dribbles the ball up the floor in a game between Homewood and Hoover on Tuesday, November 15, 2016, at Hoover High School.

The Homewood High School basketball teams have been officially in action for a few weeks now.

The boys team is off to a 1-2 start, with tight losses to a pair of top Class 7A teams. The Patriots began the year on Nov. 10, with a 76-63 win over Northridge.

They visited Hoover -- a Final Four team last year -- on Nov. 15, and fell 64-63. C.D. Daniels was fouled with five seconds remaining and hit both free throws to tie the game. Hoover's Jamari Blackmon took the inbounds pass and got off a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer, but he was fouled. He sank the first free throw to send Hoover away with the win. In that game, Homewood had four players score in double figures, as Daniels and Trey Jemison scored 16 points each, while Luke Touliatos chipped in 14 and Logan Padgett added 10.

The Patriots traveled to Spain Park on Nov. 18, and suffered another one-point loss, 63-62.

The Lady Patriots have started the season 5-0, as they come off a state championship game appearance last year. They began the season with a 92-9 victory at Northridge on Nov. 10. The next week, they won a pair of games, a 51-43 decision over Hoover on Nov. 15 and a 58-50 victory over Spain Park on Nov. 18.

Homewood hosted its Thanksgiving tournament last week, and subsequently won it. The Lady Patriots dispatched of John Carroll 81-45 in the semifinal before outlasting a tough Clay-Chalkville team, 64-55.

This week, both Homewood teams play at Bibb County on Tuesday and visit Vestavia Hills on Friday.