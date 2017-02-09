Patriots' season ends with double OT loss

× Expand Kyle Parmley Luke Touliatos Luke Touliatos led Homewood in scoring last season on the way to the program’s first Class 6A basketball championship. Touliatos has fit in well at Homewood, despite transferring in just two years ago.

The Homewood High School boys basketball team won't have a chance to defend its Class 6A state title.

The 2016 blue-trophy winners lost to Ramsay in double overtime on Thursday night in the first round of the 6A, Area 10 tournament. The 54-46 defeat ended the Patriots' season.

The game was tied 42-42 at the end of regulation and at the end of the first overtime period. Neither team made a basket in the the first overtime.

The lack of offense can be attributed to Ramsay's unique strategy, which consisted of the four corners offense. The Rams passed the ball around the perimeter and maintained possession for four of the period's five minutes.

Ramsay outscored Homewood 12-4 in the second overtime period to seal the victory and advance to Saturday's area final.

Trey Jemison led the Patriots with 14 points. Logan Padgett added 10, and Luke Touliatos added eight.