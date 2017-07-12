Homewood 8U baseball team competes in AAA division of GBBA tournament

by

The Homewood 8U baseball team competed in the AAA division of the GBBA tournament last week. The team was winless all summer, but went 3-2 in the tournament to finish second. Its only 2 losses were to the Vestavia Rebels.

- Submitted by Keat Litton

