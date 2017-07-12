Homewood 8U baseball team competes in AAA division of GBBA tournament

× Expand - Submitted by Keat Litton Team members in the picture, from front: Davis Litton, Aiden Winzeler, Preston Mizerany, Boone Aycock, Rivers Perlis, George Brockwell. Middle: James Eady, Jackson Martin, Owen Stanley, Jack Myers, Jonathan Dabney. Back: Coach Greg Brockwell, head coach Charles Perlis, Jonathan Winzeler, Scott Myers

The Homewood 8U baseball team competed in the AAA division of the GBBA tournament last week. The team was winless all summer, but went 3-2 in the tournament to finish second. Its only 2 losses were to the Vestavia Rebels.

- Submitted by Keat Litton