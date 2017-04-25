Hannah Barber 1st team all-state for 2nd straight year

× Expand Photo by Sarah Finnegan. Hannah Barber was named to the all-state first team for the second straight year and was a finalist for the Class 6A player of the year.

Hannah Barber knows what it takes to lead a team to a state championship.

As the point guard for the Homewood High School girls basketball team, she has helped orchestrate the Lady Patriots’ run of three consecutive Class 6A state final appearances.

But last year’s loss to LeFlore in the final left her and the rest of the team yearning for more.

“This year, we knew what we had to do every day in practice to make sure that we didn’t have to feel the feeling we felt the year before,” Barber said, whose team knocked off Hazel Green for the 2017 state title. “We knew what we wanted, and we just worked so hard day in and day out. It feels really good when you know all your hard work has paid off, and you win another championship.”

That hard work paid off in another way as well, as Barber made her second straight appearance on the Alabama Sports Writers Association all-state first team, and she was one of three finalists for the Class 6A player of the year.

Her teammate, Ajah Wayne, won the honor, but Barber was no less excited about being recognized.

“With so many great players being selected this year I was just glad I could be a part of such a talented group. It’s exciting when you get selected to a team full of players you’ve either played with or against for a really long time,” Barber said.

The Alabama commit averaged 12.1 points, 4.7 assists and 2.9 steals per game in her junior season, and she will take direction from her third coach in as many seasons at Homewood, as JoVanka Ward and Kevin Tubbs have departed for various opportunities. The Lady Patriots have welcomed former Samford assistant coach Jazmine Powers into the fold.

“I got to know her some through the recruiting process while she was at Samford,” Barber said. “I feel like she will come in and do a great job with the team.”

