Gann named Homewood athletic director

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools Doug Gann Homewood's new athletic director, Doug Gann.

Homewood City Schools has hired a familiar face to assume the role of athletic director for the school system.

Doug Gann has served as a physical education teacher and coach at Homewood High School for 18 years, including serving as the head baseball coach since 2006, but will now relinquish his coaching roles to become the system's new AD.

Gann replaces Kevin Tubbs, who served as the school system athletic director for the past six years and won a state championship as the girls basketball coach in 2016-2017.

Gann attended Homewood High School and graduated in 1987 after playing baseball, basketball and football as a student-athlete.

“Doug Gann is an outstanding teacher as well as a seasoned and experienced high school coach," Homewood High principal Dr. Zack Barnes said in a statement. “His experience, his knowledge and his ability to work with student athletes will serve him well in his new role as Athletic Director at Homewood High School.”

Gann played baseball and football at UAB following his days at Homewood.

“I am excited and honored that Dr. Barnes, (Superintendent) Dr. (Bill) Cleveland, and the Homewood school board are giving me this opportunity to serve as the Homewood Athletics Director. Homewood is a very special place to me, and I have been blessed to be a part of the athletic program most of my life. I have thoroughly enjoyed the last 25 years teaching and coaching, and I look forward to working with our administrators, coaches, and student-athletes in a different capacity,” Gann said.

Gann’s baseball team advanced to the round of 16 in the high school baseball playoffs for the fifth season in a row after defeating Oxford in the first round of the playoffs. The Patriots fell to Decatur last weekend, ending their season.